Picos Picados will return to the Fortnite map this month

The Fortnite map changes every week: it has less snow and new areas of the game are revealed. A few days ago we could see how the island progressed in its thaw and was gradually thawing, a phenomenon that could bring back one of the most characteristic areas of battle royale, Picos Picados.

HYPEX, a Fortnite content creator and a leading source of information on what’s new in the game, has posted new information on snow melt. Today, January 10, 2022, the map has entered phase 3 of thaw.

The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers’ birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEgkLA5bEr – HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 7, 2022

With this disappearing rhythm of the ice, It is estimated that on the 18th of this month we will have completely cleared Picos Picados. This means that the date of said change will coincide with the v 19.10 update.

Along with this version of the game The Grenade Launcher, the Imagined Order faction, the Order’s base of operations and the Butter Cake dinosaur will arrive., so it’s plausible that all of this new content comes alongside the reintroduction of Pisos Picados.





It would not be the first area to return in Fortnite after the thaw, Hot Reels also returned to the map a few weeks ago, so we might think that the snow will gradually disappear. with every game update.

Following the path of the thaw, everything indicates that the map will be completely thawed soon. For now we will have to wait to be able to return to Picos Picados for a few days.