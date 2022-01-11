Peso and stock market lose due to the outlook for rates in the US and due to the pandemic

Reuters.- The peso fell slightly and the stock market closed with a loss on Monday under the scenario that The Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates in the United States, while coronavirus infections continued to increase globally.

* The peso was trading at 20.3750 per dollar near the end of the session, down 0.07% from 20.3600 in the Reuters reference price on Friday. The peso depreciated earlier to 20.5210 units.

* Meanwhile, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 0.69% to 52,835.76 points with a volume of 117 million securities traded.

* The dollar gained against a basket of currencies, while 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest level in nearly two years, as investors continue to anticipate that the Fed will begin its monetary policy tightening cycle with a rate hike as early as March.

* The International Monetary Fund said emerging economies should prepare for US rate hikes, warning that faster-than-expected cycles could shake financial markets and trigger capital outflows and a depreciation of their currencies.

* “Growing expectations that US inflation, to be released on Wednesday, will reinforce the case for increasing the federal funds rate earlier than expected,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of analysis at financial group Monex.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

* Meanwhile, Mexico reached a record of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to official data, by scoring more than 30,000 additional infections on Saturday.

* In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield operated at 7.79%, while the 20-year rate did so at 8.10%.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed