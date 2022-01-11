Pedro Almodóvar to direct Cate Blanchett in his first film in English

Related news

After years of rumors and contradictory information, the first film of Pedro Almodovar in English it is finally a reality. The most international Spanish filmmaker will direct Cate blanchett in Handbook for cleaners, the adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s acclaimed short story book.

Variety, one of the most influential headlines in Hollywood, confirmed the news this weekend. The winner of two Oscars for The Aviator Y Blue jasmine He will produce the film from his company (Dirty Films) in collaboration with El Deseo, the producer of the Agustín and Pedro Almodóvar brothers. The project is still in an early stage of development. It is unknown which of the 43 accounts of Handbook for cleaners will focus the film number 23 of the director of Talk to her. Almodovar conto In December 2021 he was writing the script in Spanish before converting it to English.

The women in the Berlin stories are lost in life, but at the same time they are strong, intelligent and, above all, extraordinarily authentic. Real potential Almodóvar girls, wow. When the novel finally reached Spain through Alfaguara, the filmmaker said that Handbook for cleaners “It is the book with the most marked pages and in which my pencil notes compete in length with the original text. […] His stories are so stark (sordid even) and so funny that it tempts me to do something with them. ”

Almodóvar already tried his luck in Shakespeare’s language in 2019 with Human voice, a short film starring Tilda Swinton in which she freely adapted the homonymous play by Jean Cocteau. Years before the director was about to shoot Juliet in English starring Meryl StreepBut in the moment of truth he did not feel confident with his command of the language. The manchego also had conversations to direct the film adaptations of Brokeback Mountain Y The boy from the newspaper, but finally it was Ang Lee and Lee Daniels, respectively, who were in charge of their film versions.

After premiering his work under Adam McKay (Don’t look up) and Guillermo del Toro (The alley of lost souls), Cate Blanchett is the protagonist of TÁR, Todd Field’s first film (In the room) in 15 years, and will appear in a new animated adaptation of Pinocchio by Del Toro and Borderlands, an adventure comedy by Eli Roth (repeating with the director after The house with the clock on the wall). The Australian will shoot in 2022 Disclaimer, the first series by Alfonso Cuarón. Oscar winner Kevin Kline will accompany the actress in the Apple TV + adaptation of Renee Knight’s book.

