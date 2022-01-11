Omicron vaccine? Pfizer already prepares it

The CEO of Pfizer, Albert bourla, has advanced this Monday that his company could have a vaccine against the COVID-19 adapted to the omicron variant, once it has already started to manufacture the doses.

“This vaccine will be ready in March. We are already starting to manufacture some of these units ”, Bourla announced in statements to US television CNBC.

The top leader of Pfizer has detailed that this future vaccine, which would also target the other variants of the virus that are circulating, is a request from some countries that “they want me to be ready asap“.

“The hope is that we get something that offer much better protection, especially against infection, because protection against hospitalizations and serious illness is reasonable right now, with current vaccines, as long as the third dose is applied ”, he highlighted.

Bourla has acknowledged that it is unclear whether a fourth dose will be necessaryBut it has announced that Pfizer will conduct experiments to determine if it is necessary.

For his part, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, also recalled that his company is working on a booster dose that could arrive in the fall and will soon enter clinical trials.

“We are discussing with public health leaders around the world to decide what we think is the best strategy for possible reinforcement by fall 2022. We believe it will contain omicron“Bancel has also commented to CNBC.

