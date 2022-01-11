now your workers will work four days a week

Panasonic is joining the four-day work week trend so that your workers have a better balance between work and personal life. “Our responsibility is to strike an ideal balance between work style and lifestyle for our diverse human capital.“, he said in a statement taken up by Bloomberg the CEO of the company, Yuki kusumi.

The four-day workweek is optional, so workers who wish to continue working five days a week can do so.



For now, the provision applies to Panasonic workers in Osaka, Japan. However, outside of that country, Amazon started several years ago your own four week work pilot program. Whole countries also have some kind of four-week workweek test, and even Iceland’s has been listed as a “resounding success“according to researchers in that country.

A group of legislators in Japan discuss the possibility of adding two days off per week

No technology has implemented a shortened work week in Mexico, where the Federal Labor Law establishes a work week of six days and eight hours for each day. According to the OECD, Mexico is the second country with the most average hours of work per year with 2,124 hours, only after Colombia.