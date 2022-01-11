“Not everyone can play in Chivas and bear factors”

The Guadalajara sports director also spoke about Amaury Vergara’s tweet.

JAN. 10. 2022

Ricardo Peláez nothing was saved about the output of Uriel antuna of the institution, also supported the owner of the team on the importance and difficulty of playing in the Chivas, and made it clear what the club expects about Roberto ‘the Louse’ Alvarado.

DEPARTURE OF URIEL ANTUNA AND SIGNING OF THE ‘PIOJO’ ALVARADO

“I would not like it, I no longer consider myself with the right to speak about a player who is not there. I think he did his best, we the best to bring him in and now we are entering into negotiations about what if I can talk about what Roberto Alvarado is and what we expect a lot from him, “he commented in a talk.

Ricardo Peláez assured that Chivas is not for everyone, supporting what was said by Amaury vergara, owner of the team, and he said that there are a series of factors that make it difficult to be in the club, because there are shirts that weigh.

ABOUT AMAURY VERGARA’S TUIT

“You will not let me lie to you, the demands of Chivas, the environment, the city, the weight of the jersey, that it is not easy to play in Chivas, we have all said it. It is aimed at that, not just any player can play in Chivas or to bear those factors that we have mentioned, that would be my answer, I do not see a major problem “.