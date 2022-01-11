Nicole Kidman’s Lessons for Dressing in Style After 50 – New Woman

The actress Nicole Kidman She has earned a place in Hollywood as one of the most recognized performers in the industry, something we were able to confirm last weekend, when the celebrity won a Golden Globe for her performance in ‘Being the Ricardos’. However, despite his success, he has faced criticism and discrimination in the industry because of his age. Nicole has revealed that women over 40 are often not considered attractive female roles which is a mistake. Thanks to her style, her talent and her bearing, she has managed to break down these stereotypes. And it has shown that at any age, women can look beautiful.

Nicole Kidman: her style keys

Minimalism

The actress has shown that to shine on a red carpet it is not necessary to wear many accessories or an outfit full of glitter. Part of her personal style is to wear simple clothes that accentuate her figure and which she complements with discreet accessories.

Halter neck

Nicole has a slim figure and loves to exercise frequently, which is why the famous woman likes to show off her marked arms with the help of halter neck dresses that define this area without exposing her chest.

Monochromatic outfits

The famous woman knows that an elegant formula that never fails is to dress in the same color. That is why we often see her in outfits of a single tone.

Midi dresses

Although it is common to see her at events with long dresses, one of her favorite cuts is midi dresses, which reveal her shoes, are comfortable to wear and are perfect for any occasion.

Blazers

The famous one loves blazers for being a versatile and comfortable garment that has even taken to the red carpet. Nicole has proven that a sequin blazer and black pants can be the most stylish and fashionable combination.

Black color

It’s no secret that Kidman loves the color black and is looking to wear it on any occasion. However, she always seeks to combine different textures such as lace, fringes and velvet to make her outfits more interesting.

Brightness

The actress is not afraid of some glitter and has come to wear sequin garments on several occasions. The key is to choose a sober, long-sleeved or very long cut to make it more elegant.

Loose hair

Although like many famous women she likes to experiment with her hair style by changing the color she wears frequently, the famous woman always favors long, flowing hair, whether in waves, with curls or completely straight.

Transparencies

Transparencies are appropriate after 40 and Nicole is the proof. She wears them on the sleeves or across her chest to give her outfits a sexy touch without being too revealing.