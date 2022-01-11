Nicole Kidman and other celebrities who have said goodbye to the hair straightener

Let’s be honest, we envy most of the celebrities: the trips, their mansions, the outfits, their makeup and the youth they appear despite the years passing by. However, sometimes we realize that the famous are also human And, like all of them, they can’t look like they’ve just come out of the beauty salon 365 days a year.

In fact, many of them have rebelled against the beauty patterns giving up hiding when they don’t feel like dressing up. It is the case of Nicole Kidman who has eliminated the hair straightener from her daily beauty tools and is proudly showing off her curly mane.

The ‘The Undoing’ actress is not the only celebrity who has decided to claim the beauty of her natural hair, without straightening or treatment. Let’s review the celebrities who have said yes to curls, waves and frizz.

Nicole Kidman

Behind the hairdressing waves of Satine’s character from ‘Mouling Rouge’ were hiding a few gorgeous red hair curls that were subjected to heat tools and treatments for a long time. Although it is true that in her networks many times she still wears hairstyles achieved with a styler, the actress also dares to publish photos in which she shows off her natural hair. How are you with your husband, Keith Urban:

Ariana Grande

The singer’s hairstyle is a classic: a high ponytail that falls to the middle of the back with a flawless straight. But the truth is that the singer’s natural hair is curly and frizzy, and so she has shown herself in networks. The iconic mane with which she takes the stage is the result of a good ironing session and many extensions.

Jessie J

The singer mistreated her hair with the iron for a long time. In fact, if we think about their looks, they are always with a short, black and perfectly smooth mane. But, as a result of the pandemic and the lockdowns, Jessie J decided to start wearing the outfit more regularly. texture of her hair and with pride:

Jennifer Lopez

Another of the mythical straight manes is that of Jennifer López. The singer usually wears straight pigtails, combed buns or curls achieved with heat tools. But it really has some curls perfectly disheveled which also does not hide:

Jennifer Aniston

The actress’s hair made us fall in love with the famous ‘Friends’ series. All the looks Rachel wore looked incredible and set trends. From shorter bobs to straight medium length hair, Aniston’s hair seemed to accept all kinds of cuts thanks to being always so straight. But the reality is that the actress also needs to dedicate many hours to her hair to show it off that perfect. Here’s an example that Aniston has a unruly hair, like most of us:

Maria Pedraza

Lately we have gotten used to seeing the ‘Elite’ actress with long, straight hair. However, if we look back, we will remember that in the series that brought her to fame, she always appeared with curly hair. This is the natural hair of María Pedraza, and on her Instagram she shows us that the iron is not essential in your beauty routine.

Michelle Obama

Even the former American first lady joined the naturalness of the mane and celebrated her last birthday by posting a selfie with totally frizzy afro hair. Once again, Michelle served as an inspiration for many women:

Now that they have done it openly, it’s up to you to show off your hair in the wind naturally.

