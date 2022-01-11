Nicolas Cage is expecting a child with his young wife

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata crown their relationship by adding a new member to the family. The actors confirmed that they are expecting their first child together, and assure that both are “very euphoric” with the news.

On February 16, the actor married Riko shibata , 31 years of age younger; He is the father of two other children, the result of previous relationships.

This will be the third time that the actor is going to be a father, since he has two children from previous relationships: Kal-El, 16 years old, born of her marriage to Alice kim, Y Weston, 31, born from his bond with Christina Fulton, the Snake Eyes co-star with whom he also shares the title of grandfather, as Weston has given them four grandchildren thus far.

American actor Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata look elegant and in love at New York’s JFK airport amid the pandemic

The couple dated for a year before getting married. They met in Shiga, Japan, through some mutual friends, while Cage was working on the set of Prisoners of Ghostland.

The first photographs that were taken of both were set in New Orleans, and then they were shown together visiting a museum in New York. In August 2020, after six months without seeing his partner, since each was in their country of origin, the renowned actor announced that he had asked for marriage.

The proposal was made through a video call while she was in Kyoto and he was in Los Angeles; then the Oscar winner for Goodbye Las Vegas mailed a personalized black diamond ring to her home address.