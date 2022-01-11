Nicolas Cage and others who were older parents

For many celebrities, the year has started with good projects, as it has been for Jennifer Lopez, who is in Spain filming a movie alongside Gael García; or for The Weeeknd, who surprised with the release of their most recent record material Down FM.

On a personal level, others also do it with good news, such as Nicolas Cage, who revealed, through his spokesman, that he and his wife are expecting their first child together, since he has two more from previous relationships.

Now 58, Cage will become a father for the third time with his wife Riko Shibata, whom he married in February last year in Las Vegas; In the past there have been other celebrities who have become aging parents.

Cage first experienced parenthood 31 years ago when Weston was born from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton. He is even a grandfather of four minors. His second son Kal-El, he had with fellow actress Alice Kim. He is currently 16 years old.

Alec baldwin

Although Alec is currently in the news for the terrible incident he experienced on the film set, where the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life due to an accidental shooting, the controversy has not only surrounded the actor on a professional level, but also in his private life .

An example was when he began his relationship with his current partner, Hilaria Lynn Hayward-Thomas, who is 26 years younger than him. After months of dating, the couple decided to formalize their relationship and in 2012 they reached the altar. Later, the children arrived, and boy did they arrive!

Currently, Alec, who will be turning 64 in April, and Hilaria are the parents of six children.

In addition to his children with Hilaria, Baldwin had a daughter, now 26, the result of his relationship with Kim Basinger, named Ireland, who in addition to being a model is a fledgling actress.

George Clooney

The one who also experienced parenthood at a mature age was George Clooney. To talk about the actor’s children, it is imperative to refer to Amal Alamuddin, his wife, who achieved the unthinkable: marrying the actor and giving him children, two decisions that the actor had ruled out for his life.

Remember that George first married Talia Balsam in 1989 and divorced in 1992, vowing repeatedly that marriage and children were not for him.

George and the Lebanese lawyer got married in 2014, at a wedding in Venice. Three years later, Amal, 39, gave birth to her twins: Ella and Alexander, making George a father for the first time at the age of 56. Currently, the twins are four years old and little is known about the minors, since their parents are very reserved and secretive about their private lives.

The actor confirmed that he is very attached in his role as a father of a family and that during the first year of the pandemic he and his wife dedicated themselves to the care and attention of their children.

Richard Gere

At the age of 51, Richard Gere became a father for the first time, somewhat older, when Homer James was born in 2000, the result of his relationship with Carey Lowell. But that’s not all, in 2019 he again experienced paternity at the age of 70! Next to his wife, the Spanish Alejandra Silva, who is 34 years younger than the actor.

The couple met in 2015, in Italy, when he stayed at a hotel where she worked, and three years later they got married. Since then they have not separated.

In addition to their first child in common, Alexander, who was born in February 2019, it was confirmed that the marriage received a second child, this time in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. The news was confirmed by ¡Hola! Magazine, which revealed that Alejandra and Richard were kept locked up at the actor’s ranch on the outskirts of New York City all the time.

Currently, Richard, 72, lives with the publicist on his farm in Pound Ridge, with his first son; plus Alejandra’s son, Albert Friedland (aged nine, the result of his relationship with businessman Govind Friedland); and her two babies.

John Travolta

The protagonist of the famous film Grease is another famous person who has experienced fatherhood when he is older. His only three children were with his wife, Kelly Preston, who unfortunately passed away in July 2020 from cancer. As a married couple, they became parents in April 1992, with the arrival of Jett, by then John was 38 years old.

Eight years later, the couple welcomed Ella, who was born in April 2000, when John was just 46 years old. And although it all seemed that the family would be made up of its four members, they surprised the world when in 2010 they announced the arrival of the last member, Benjamin Travolta, who came to this world on November 23. John was 56 years old.

Unfortunately, the actor has not only had to face the death of his wife, but also that of his eldest son, who died on January 2, 2009 at the age of 16. Jett suffered a fall from a seizure in a bathtub while the family vacationed in the Bahamas.

Michael Douglas

The one who also experienced fatherhood in his old age is Michael Douglas. Although the first time he became a father was in 1978 —when he was 34 years old—, with the arrival of Cameron, as a result of his relationship with Diandra Luker, it took him 22 years to become a father again.

The second occasion was after the birth of Dylan Michael, who was born in August 2000, the result of his marriage to fellow actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who, incidentally, is 25 years old. By then, Michael was 56 years old.

Three years later, in April 2003, 59-year-old Michael and 34-year-old Catherine welcomed their second child together, Carys, now 18 years old.

The Douglas Zeta-Jones marriage is one of the most established, which just celebrated its 21st wedding anniversary in November. !! Congratulations!!

