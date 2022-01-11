Next Thursday a great free game on the Epic Games Store
There are still two days to go, but it is time to remind you that you are in time to download this week’s free game in the Epic Games Store and in turn, know the next free game. Right now you have available until next Thursday at 17:00 (local time) the great, Gods Will Fall, you can download this game right now through the following link.
Next Thursday you can download this new game for free from the Epic Games Store. This new game will also be available for free for a whole week, so from the moment it is available on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. (local time) you will have 7 days to add it to your library.
New free game from the Epic Games Store
What if one day humans woke up to find that they were not alone in the galaxy? They go into space and discover other extraterrestrial civilizations with their own stories and motivations looking to make a name for themselves. Choose your race (Human, Drengin, Altarian and many more) and lead your civilization to a golden age in one of the greatest empire building games ever created.