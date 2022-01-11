News: Preview 2022: The 40 Foreign Films We Most Expect

Here is the list, in no order of importance, and subject to change due to postponements in productions

–The Northmanby Robert Eggers, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Björk and Nicole Kidman.

-Crimes of the Futureby David Cronenberg, with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman and Welket Bungué

-Nopeby Jordan Peele, with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun

-Don’t Worry Darlingby Olivia Wilde, with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan

-Killers of the Flower Moonby Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone

–Mission: Impossible 7by Christopher McQuarrie, with Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny and Cary Elwes

-Babylonby Damien Chazelle, with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

-Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, by Richard Linklater. Animation film.

-The Bubble, by Judd Apatow, with Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal and Maria Bakalova.

-Disappointment Blvd., by Ari Aster, with Joaquin Phoenix

-White Noise, by Noah Baumbach, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig

-Bones & All, by Luca Guadagnino, with Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloë Sevigny and David Gordon Green.

–The Killer, by David Fincher, with Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton

-Fire, by Claire Denis, with Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon

-Nobody’s Hero, by Alain Guiraudie, with Doria Tillier and Noémie Lvovsky

-Infinity Pool, by Brandon Cronenberg, with Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, Mia Goth

-The Son, by Florian Zeller, with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins

–Armageddon Timeby James Gray, with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.

–KIMIby Steven Soderbergh, with Zoe Kravitz

–Amsterdam aka Canterbury Glassby David O. Russell, with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts . Alessandro Nivola and Taylor Swift.

-Decision to Leave, by Park Chan-wook

–Menuby Alex Garland, with Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essied

We also include -if they become ready due to the delays inherent to the pandemic- the following fifteen, which in any case could remain in some cases for next year:

–Eternal Daughterby Joanna Hogg, with Tilda Swinton

-The Red Sky, by Christian Petzold

-Zone of Interest, by Jonathan Glazer

-Music, by Angela Schanelec

-The Fabelmans, by Steven Spielberg

-Asteroid City, by Wes Anderson, with Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, Fisher Stevens, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Bill Murray

-Our Apprenticeship, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

-One Fine Morning, by Mia Hansen-Løve

-Showing Up, by Kelly Reichardt

-May / December, by Todd Haynes

-Master Gardener, by Paul Schrader

–Closeby Lukas Dhont

-Limonov, by Pawel Pawlikowski

-Tori and Lokita, by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

-The Last Planet“/”The Way Of The Windby Terrence Malick, with Mark Rylance, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joseph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Tawfeek Barhom and Ori Pfeffer

We can also include Avatar 2by James Cameron; to The batmanby Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler and the addition of Michaela Coel, and several more tanks. Hollywood seems to have a year with a lot and a good offer.

