New edition of the BE program, for the emotional well-being of Allianz Partners employees

Created in 2021, the Allianz Partners Be program aims to unite and promote each of the initiatives developed by the entity for the benefit of employees. After the success of the first edition of this program, the company once again launches another edition of BE, improving this space designed exclusively for its collaborators

The pandemic has meant a major change in the way the different departments of the company work, but it has also allowed a new perspective on health in the workplace to be obtained.

Designed by and for employees. The BE program is the result of surveys and co-creation workshops, where, thanks to the ‘voice and opinion’ of the employee, Allianz Partners has been able to design actions and initiatives that respond in an adjusted way to the needs raised by its collaborators.

Based on 4 axes. In 2022, new learning tools will be made available to Allianz Partners employees, promoting and betting on their self-development. That is why a specialized team within the HR area of ​​Allianz Partners, has worked to expand the offer of shares, focusing them on 4 pillars:

• Health & Wellness

• Professional development

• Benefits and Social Aid

• Conciliation, Equality and Diversity

An adaptable and permanent program. In 2022, the entity will continue to promote initiatives that focus on the physical and emotional well-being of all its collaborators, with weekly workshops that cover various topics, in addition to services that had had to be postponed as a consequence of the pandemic in the last two editions, among which the physiotherapy service stands out.

Focused on mental wellness. One of the projects that the BE team is working on is the psychosocial risk assessment, which makes it possible to measure the pulse of the situation and helps to implement specific action plans adapted to the needs of the collaborators.

The health and well-being of the employees is one of the main axes of the company and the success of the BE program lies, to a large extent, in the participation of the collaborators for the co-creation of the program, in addition to seeing it as something beneficial in their work environment, but also integrate it as important on a more personal level.

“We must continue to think of the employee as the center of our organization and their well-being is essential. Already in 2021, when we launched the BE program, we obtained great results, which we hope to even improve this year. In 2021 we managed to give more than 70 workshops related to different topics: from mental health, back stretching and hypopressive classes, to those related to food and health. An average of 15 employees participated in each workshop, with a satisfaction index of 4.7 out of 5 ”, highlights Amparo Merino, head of Wellness and Prevention at Allianz Partners Spain.

