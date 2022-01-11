Netflix readies adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ to anime series – El Financiero

The famous graphic novel Scott pilgrim, created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, will return to the screens after a film version of the story was made ten years ago. Hand in hand with Netflix and UPC, the division of Universal Studio Group, a new adaptation will be created as an anime series.

the same original developer will be in charge of writing the script, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, the man behind Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019). To give life to the project, both are in talks with the anime house Science SARU for animation, according to the information provided by The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott pilgrim was originally published by six volumes between 2004 and 2010, the year in which it reached theaters thanks to the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the Worldby Edgar Wright, which featured a cast of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Brie Larson.

Although the production still does not have a green light, could mark the return of the band Sex-BoB-Omb under the Directed by the Spanish Abel GóngoraWhile Eunyoung Choi would also serve as a producer along with Wright and his partner Nira Park, as well as Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel.

The romantic comedy, with action fantasy parts, is based on the lazy 23-year-old Toronto-born character, who play bass in a garage band with his friends after a battle to get a stable job and stay in his department. His life changes after meeting and falling in love with Ramona Flowers, a mysterious American girl. To conquer her, you must first challenge yourself and your Seven former ex-boyfriends through adventures with surreal situations.