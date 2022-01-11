Most Wanted Cars Colombia Today: These are the Most Wanted Vehicle Brands on the Internet in 2021 | Trends

In 2021, second year of the pandemic, the car remains one of the main concerns for people, mainly because you can avoid contact with unknown people at the time of transport. For this reason, we reveal the study of the brands that people searched the most in 2021.

Toyota leads the list for the second year in a row. According to the study carried out by the website comparethemarket, was the most searched in 47 out of 154 countries. However, it shows a slight decrease compared to the previous year, when it was as the first brand in 55 countries.

Next is the company Bmw, which led the ranking in 29 countries with a slight decrease compared to 2020. In third place is the brand Mercedes Benz, which repeats its position for the fourth consecutive year and manages to be preferred in 23 territories but adding eight more countries than the previous year.

As a curious fact we have that the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla entered the list for the first time and ranked seventh. It was the most sought after in five of 154 countries, among which is Hong Kong, Israel, Macau, Singapore and China.

The 10 most wanted vehicles by countries in 2021 are:

Toyota – in 47 countries

BMW – in 29 countries

Mercedes-Benz – in 23 countries

Audi – in 11 countries

Kia – in 7 countries

Hyundai – in 6 countries

Tesla – in 5 countries

Renault – in 4 countries

Ford – in 4 countries

Honda – in 3 countries

In regions like Latin America, the Toyota brand remained as the main search for the year 2021 in Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Honduras, El Salvador, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, so he kept his lead.

In Second place was the Hyundai company as the most requested on the internet in Colombia, Argentina and Nicaragua. In Cuba and Chile they preferred the Chevrolet brand, while Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago opted for Nissan. Costa Rica and Brazil dedicated their searches to the Italian company Fiat. Finally, Kia was preferred in Ecuador, and Mercedes-Benz was in the same way requested in Uruguay and in another Spanish-speaking country: Spain.

Other companies like Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Alfa Romeo and Daewoo they did not get enough internet searches in any of the 154 countries included in the study.

Read the full and original note on Sputnik.