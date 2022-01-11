More and more women prefer the buzz cut (shaved cut) over long hair | Fashion | Magazine

Radical, subversive and charming. 2022 promises to bring back the buzz cut (close-fitting haircut) that some celebrities already boasted years ago.

The actress wore it Natalie Portman on the tape V for Vendetta (2005) and Demi moore in GI Jane (1997), but beyond being part of the style for a character cinematic, more and more celebrities adopt it today for their day to day.

The call buzz cut, a haircut so lowered that it even reveals parts of the skull, gained new prominence in 2021 with the premiere of the new season of the American series Gossip girl, where its protagonist (Jordan Alexander), the elite princess of the Big Apple, is distinguished even more precisely by her absence of hair (and perhaps also by all the designer clothes and accessories that accompany her outfits).

Recently, the singer Demi lovato He joined this trend and revealed it to his millions of followers with photos and videos on his Instagram account. “It’s a new beginning,” he said.

An effect of the COVID-19 quarantine? Maybe, but it is also a style that reverses notions of femininity and that has also been associated with movement punk and the rebellion. “The haircut is more than a style statement,” he explains. Vogue France. “Long regarded as an antithesis of the long flowing hairstyles that once defined the standards of women in society, the haircut was initially reserved for those with the confidence to go against the grain. The act of removing your hair meant defying social norms”.

From mid-2021, however, it became clear that it’s a style that can also reign over red carpets and catwalks, as happened with the actress Iris Law, who captivated by appearing in the Cannes Film Festival with a buzz cut plating.

For certain women, getting rid of hair It has also been the way they found to stop hiding. “There is another level of self-love, self-acceptance, and self-awareness waiting on the other side of that fear of cutting you off.“Said Cristina, coach 31-year-old motivational for the magazine Bazaar. “Shaving your hair really sets the tone. It inspires me to work harder. Makes me feel brave, increases my confidence”.

What must be taken into account when taking this final step? (at least for a few months because eventually the hair will grow back). Remember that to the have no hair, your face will be the only protagonist, so your eyes, nose, cheekbones, forehead and chin will require more dermatological care. It is likely that the new cut also prompts her to try new outfits when dressing, it will be a good time to choose clothes outside her comfort zone. You will also have to keep cut or give it shape if you want to regrow your hair and don’t forget that you can add color or even a design to it. (I)