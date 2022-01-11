Monster Hunter Rise has already been analyzed on PC and this is its average score compared to Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

More details are coming from a new message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Monster Hunter Rise and its PC version.

In the image that we leave you below, we can see the note you have received Monster Hunter Rise on PC by the press specialized in Metacritic. The average grade is a 88/100 currently, based on the first 17 reviews of the game.

It is certainly a really positive note and, if we compare it with the current version of Nintendo switch, we will see that it is exactly the same: 88/100 as well. In this case, it’s based on 122 reviews of the game that have been published since its release last year.

It seems that both versions of the game are similar and equally enjoyable, although the PC version confirmed some additional functions a few days ago. What do you think? You have our full coverage of the Monster Hunter Rise title at this link.

Monster Hunter Rise Adventure

Go hunting whenever and wherever you want with Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch! Freely explore vast environments inspired by ancient Japan, defeat fierce wild monsters, either solo or cooperatively with friends, and forge powerful weapons and armor with the loot you earn in this incredible action RPG. The sighting of a terrible legendary monster signals the return of a catastrophe that threatens to plunge the Kamura village into chaos. With the help of the village elder and its inhabitants, you must hone your hunting skills and save this peaceful village from the devastation of monsters. From the chordopter, which allows you to travel through the air and execute devastating attacks while taking control of monsters, to the support offered by new comrades like the Canyne, the game comes loaded with new ways to explore and hunt your prey. A veritable army of colossal beasts, including some new ones like the terrifying Magnamalo and others known to fans of the series, like the Tigrex and the Mizutsune, will make things very difficult for the brave hunters who dare with them. Here is a small sample of the titans that you will find out there.

