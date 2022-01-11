Mexican Soccer Team Announces Signing with GTA: San Andreas; used videos from popular YouTube channel

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Memes are extremely powerful. People love to see, make and share them, which is why they have become an essential communication tool. Little by little more companies notice this and give us situations that are frankly strange, but that we love.

Sometimes these memes take our favorite video game franchises into situations we never imagined seeing them in. For example, Santos Laguna, an important Mexican soccer team, decided that the best way to introduce one of their new signings was by using material from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

This weekend, Santos Laguna published a video on social networks to confirm that Leo Suárez, an attacking midfielder, is their new signing for the Clausura 2022 tournament. Although the news did not drive the fans crazy, what many loved was the way it was announced.

On Grove Street do they go to the Santos Laguna?

To announce the signing of Suárez, Santos Laguna published a video of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This is an edited footage to introduce us to CJ, Big Smoke, Sweet and Ryder preparing for a new mission for Santos Laguna: to pick up Leo Suárez to announce their hiring.

It is a short video, but funny because of how strange it is. Especially because they not only modified the subtitles, but also edited so that the protagonists have official team merchandise. It even has a kind of post-credit scene where Sweet does graffiti of the Mexican club.

We leave you the video below:

New flag in @TSMoficial, new reinforcement! Quality and delivery, we welcome you to a new #Warrior. 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐨! 🇦🇷👏 #WarriorMode⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eedeqGN2pg – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) January 9, 2022

One detail that caught our attention is that the Santos Laguna team did not capture footage of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition to make the video. What they did was take gameplay captured by YouTuber MkIceandFire, who is very popular for uploading videos of various games. While they did their best to hide it, the content creator’s watermark can be seen, leading us to think that maybe they didn’t ask for your permission to use their video.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that references to Grand Theft Auto to announce something. Recently, Real Betis Balompié of Spain announced the signing of German Pezzella with a lot of references to Gta.

On the other hand, we have that Gorillaz, one of the most popular bands in the world, released a video made in Grand theft auto v to promote The Valley of the Pagans, song published at the end of 2020. It would be something really original if it weren’t for a Mexican band to do it first, but with Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

What did you think of this way of announcing a transfer? Do you think more teams should make memes like this? Tell us in the comments.

