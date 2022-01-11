Mexican Héctor Zepeda will fight for a place in the NFL within the IPP program

The Mexican offensive lineman Hector Zepeda, player of the Sheep of Tec de Monterrey, is one of 13 chosen from nine countries that will compete for a place in the NFL inside the program International Player Pathway 2022.

Zepeda who measures 1.83 meters and weighs 124 kilos, seeks to follow in the footsteps of his former teammates Isaac alarcon, who is currently part of the Dallas cowboys Y Alfredo Gutierrez that militates in San Francisco precisely through the program IPP.

Instituted in 2017, the IPP aims to give elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the level of the NFL, improve your skills, and ultimately earn a spot on a national roster. NFL.

Players will begin training in the United States next month and will have a chance to show off their skills to scouts from the United States. NFL in March in hopes of being signed as free agents or selected to be assigned to a practice team for next season through the IPP.

“The program International Player Pathwaand it’s an important part of our ongoing efforts to help ensure that the world’s best athletes play in the NFL, regardless of their country of origin, ”he said Damani leech, Director of Operations for NFL International. “We are excited to have players from all over the world competing for a place in the 2022 program.”

