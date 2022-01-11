Mexican Héctor Zepeda approaches the NFL dream through the International Player Pathway

The offensive lineman of the Wild Sheep wants to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots Isaac Alarcón and Alfredo Gutiérrez

Hector Zepeda, Mexican offensive lineman, wants to replicate the steps of his compatriots Isaac alarcon Y Alfredo Gutierrez and sign with a team from the NFL through the program International Player Pathway, which opened the doors of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers to the aforementioned players.

Last October, the NFL conducted tests in Mexico and England in which 56 players from 16 different countries participated and among them 13 athletes were finally selected who, starting next month, will begin training in the United States to show their ability to scouts and thus convincing them that they deserve the opportunity to be signed.

David Zepeda wants to replicate what was done by Alfredo Gutiérrez and Isaac Alarcón Courtesy: NFL Mexico

Hector Zepeda, offensive lineman for the Borregos Salvajes del Tecnológico de Monterrey, will compete with these 13 candidates to be part of a franchise through a contract as a free agent or be assigned to a practice team for the next season in a division yet to be chosen. heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Zepeda, 1.83 meters and 124 kilos, will be competing with three players from the United Kingdom, three more from Nigeria, as well as one more from the Netherlands, Lithuania, Germany, Brazil, France and Austria..

In this way, it will seek to replicate what was done by players such as Isaac Alarcón, Alfredo Gutiérrez and Sammis Reyes, who were the last Latin American elements to have tried their luck in the NFL, being the Chilean tight end the only one who had participation in at least one game of the regular schedule in the 2021 season.