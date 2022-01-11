Mexican foodtech Parrot raises $ 9.5 million – El Financiero

Parrot, the Mexican foodtech that develops technology to optimize the operation of the country’s restaurants, will announce today that it raised 9.5 million dollars in a series A investment round, an amount that it will use to develop the ParrotConnect solution and to continue its expansion to the whole country.

“This capital raise represents the beginning of a new stage for Parrot, as well as another step in our mission to contribute to the digitization of the restaurant industry. We continue to grow and work to offer our technology to optimize the operation of the sector’s businesses in Mexico and Latin America ”, commented Roberto Cebrian, CEO of Parrot.

The round was led by the F Prime Capital fund, which has an investment portfolio of more than 200 companies. The company’s goal is to make ParrotConnect the business platform for the restaurant industry.

ParrotConnect technology centralizes the operation of restaurants with functionalities such as the integration of orders from platforms of delivery; table service; order module on-line to have its own online store integrated into the point of sale; configuration of personnel permissions; menu editor; management of kitchen areas; types of payment, as well as real-time reports.

Since 2021, when ParrotConnect began operations, it has more than 500 restaurants using the platform in Mexico. Founded in April 2020 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, by Roberto Cebrian and David Villarreal, the company has more than 60 employees. With the investment, the company will continue with its expansion process throughout the Republic, since it currently operates in Mexico City, Riviera Maya and in the Neolonese capital itself.

Sanulac will enter the supplement market

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), by 2050 it is estimated that 23 out of every 100 inhabitants in Mexico will be over 60 years old. Furthermore, studies carried out in developed countries report a prevalence of malnutrition of approximately 15 percent in older adults, between 23 percent and 62 percent in hospitalized patients, and about 85 percent or more in nursing homes.

In this sense, they tell us that Sanulac Nutrition México, which directs Mario Sanchez, plans to invest more than 40 million pesos this year, in addition to getting ready to launch a new line of nutritional supplements focused on older adults with malnutrition. It is a product that is the leader in France, and that is specially designed to cover the deficits in elderly people with severe malnutrition.

Vinte invests in Homie

Vinte, who directs Sergio Leal, made a strategic investment in the Mexican startup Homie, a technology platform focused on housing rental, with the aim of creating shared synergies.

“The investment in Homie is made with a clear vision in digitizing our data and machine learning, with potential synergies to complement the business model ”, assured Lea Aguirre.

The amount Vinte invested in Homie was not disclosed.

In 2017, Vinte started his journey as a Proptech company, using technological tools with which he has built his own cloud, in addition to using machine learning, artificial intelligence and prediction algorithms, which have allowed 42 percent of its sales to be solely through digital means.

Through its technological platforms, Vinte sells new homes and properties with a total value of 130 million dollars, which is equivalent to placing more than 2,600 homes in six states.