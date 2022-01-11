Meryl Streep spoke of the difficult moment in The Devil Wears Fashion

The actress said that she became depressed during the filming.

However, recently, Streep gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the release of the famous film. In this space, The artist took the opportunity, in the company of Hathaway and Emily Blunt, to reveal unexpected details of the title that marked the industry.

As Meryl specified in the dialogue, recording the tape was very difficult for her and more the type of role she had to perform, because at that time she felt very “depressed”. Playing the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine didn’t help and her personal process was complicated on set.

According to the statements that the celebrity gave to the medium, creating this character led her to take some cold and distant attitudes of Miranda very seriously, to the point that on the set he ignored his colleagues and members of the production. His behaviors were tied to Priestly’s, to the point where he seemed unemotional.

Emily blunt added to this story that his co-worker showed no emotions during the recordings and their attitudes gradually changed. The actress indicated that the jokes stopped being jokes for Meryl, as well as her funny energy.

“Meryl is very sociable and funny, but somehow filming was not the most fun for her. It was as if it was inaccessible; You could go up to her and say, ‘Oh my God, the funniest thing just happened,’ and she would listen, but it wasn’t fun for her, ”Blunt noted.

For its part, Anne Hathaway did point out that this transformation in her colleague helped her in the creation of the role, although it was not entirely comfortable to see her in this way, due to the personality she used to have before.

“I felt intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever I was doing to create that fear was benefiting me because she was taking care of me too“Said the celebrity.

By last, Streep assured that it was “horrible” for her to shoot this tape, despite the fact that it led her to become the winner of awards and recognitions in the industry.

“I was bitter in my dressing room. I could hear you all laugh and I was so depressed. She said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being the boss.’ That’s the last time I tried anything with that style of acting, “he added.