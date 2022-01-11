Mercado Libre will give credit to buy cars from BBVA

The e-commerce platform Mercado Libre will begin to grant financing to acquire a car on its platform, through an alliance with BBVA Mexico.

According to Iliana Vetrano, director of the company’s vehicle, property and services marketplace, this tool will allow a credit to be requested through a click, the unit is set aside, to later be collected at the authorized and verified agency that sells it.

While BBVA Mexico is in charge of the corresponding investigations to find out if the request can continue or not; where the contract will be direct, both in payment agreements and in the terms and conditions, defined by the banking institution.

“This alliance reinforces our vision of being there for all Mexicans, both sellers and buyers, making the platform available to continue developing the business through technology, which in turn, brings closer and diversifies the possibilities of users. Being part of these great steps towards progress is very satisfying, ”Vetrano said.

Financing can be applied for used cars and zero kilometers, with automotive agencies and brand distributors for the segment of models from 2017 to 2022, with a term of between 24 and 60 months.

According to the AMDA, 6 out of 10 new cars sold in Mexico are made through automotive financing, although many times the procedures and visits to different sites to have the final approval can take too long.

