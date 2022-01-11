Medicine and Dentistry students safely started classes in UAEH

Various academic strategies were implemented to continue with face-to-face professional training for nearly 1,700 Medicine students and 390 Dentistry students.

Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo.– With strict adherence to biosafety protocols, students from the academic areas of Medicine and Dentistry of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) began on Monday, January 10, face-to-face classes in a staggered manner.

As determined by the Institutional Health Safety Commission of the house of studies, only students returned to the classrooms with the complete vaccination chart. Those who still do not have the biological take the subjects virtually, through various strategies that have been proposed such as the recording of the lessons and remote activities that are available on the Garza Platform.

Classes started very early at the Institute of Health Sciences (ICSa), where sanitary protocols were followed, such as measuring the oxygenation level, taking temperature, constantly applying antibacterial gel, wearing KN95 face masks, keeping distance 1.5 meters between people and wash hands frequently.

S announced that about 1,700 students of the Bachelor of Surgeon who are in the first to ninth semester, distributed in the ICSa, the higher schools of Huejutla (ESH), Tepeji del Río (ESTe) and Tlahuelilpan (ESTl) returned, as well as in the facilities of the University City of Tulancingo.

Likewise, 390 students returned from the Bachelor of Dental Surgeon from the sixth to the ninth semester who are trained at the Institute of Health Sciences.

The campus authorities will announce when students from third to fifth years will be able to join, as well as those from first and second, so they are asked to remain attentive to the information. In general, 805 students are enrolled in this educational program.

The Institutional Health Safety Commission pointed out that adjustments are currently being made to dental clinics, in order to follow the protocols established by the health authorities and that students can take their practical subjects safely.

For its part, the Latin American Center for Medical Education by Simulation (CLEMPS) calls on students to make an appointment in the system to enter the areas, where they place a maximum of four students in seven scenarios that are available. .

It was explained that a medical simulation with various actions was designed in this complex in order to continue with the practices. During the confinement stage, activities were carried out virtually, however, in mid-2021 it was reactivated and in November the “bubble groups” were used, so that 280 students were attended per workshop without incident.

It was reported that this morning the director of the educational establishment, Adrián Moya Escalera, made a tour, and exhorted the students to comply with the provisions of the Institutional Health Safety Protocol and in the guidelines for restoring activities.

It was also announced that the Garzabús University Transport enabled various routes to safely take students from the higher schools of Huejutla, Tepeji, the University City of Tulancingo, as well as Pachuca and its metropolitan area to their destination.

The service hours and their addresses are available in the following link for consultation: https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/transporte_universitario/index.html