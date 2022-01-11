Mbappé’s reflection to defend the girl who asked him to stay at PSG

The future of Kylian Mbappé he is still on the air and just as there are people who wait for him at Real Madrid, other fans expect him to stay at PSG. One of those loyal fans is Camille, an eight-year-old girl who suffers from a disease known as Vacterl syndrome.

Different associations and groups help to carry his treatments, but his love for soccer is also part of his path. Thus, published a tender video in which he sends a message to Mbappé with everything and a request not to leave. This sparked ridicule and negative comments from some Twitter users, who were not even careful to measure their words.

“In Paris and France there are millions of fans who, like me, love you very much. So please stay at the Paris Saint-Germain and keep making us dream for a long time. Kylian, I wish you a very good year with Paris Saint-Germain and the French team“Said the little girl in the recording of January 9.

Mbappé’s response in defense of Camille on social networks

Just hours after the video went viral, the Association Un Sourire Pour Camille’s response included showing the insults and teasing the little girl received. Most stood out for their macho overtones (what a surprise) Well, they told her that she doesn’t know about football and that Mbappé is already from Madrid.

“Camille, the brave little warrior, just wanted to send her love to Kylian Mbappé. NWe could never have imagined so much hatred. Camille fights every day to give smiles. The sadness we feel tonight is proportional to this violence. Stop“, Published the account of the association.

And the good news among all this mess is that Mbappé himself was able to see Camille’s video. Witness the negative comments in the environment, the footballer disapproved of the reaction of the other fans and showed his support for the little girl. In passing, he reminded us of the importance of using social networks wisely, especially when dealing with a girl.

“I also wish you a happy New Year, my little Camille. Keep fighting like you do, you’re teaching us all a life lesson. We are really hitting bottom with violence in comments towards a girl, enough is enough“, Published Mbappé.