Maya Tierrablanca, the goalkeeper of América Femenil who studied at CEA

The first official U-17 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil began with the aim of being the seedbed for the future of the league and women’s soccer in general. There are many interesting stories behind many of the players, What is the case of Maya Tierrablanca, goalkeeper of America.

The 15-year-old She is passionate about soccer, but has another passion, that of acting, which started since I was little, before starting his way through sports.

Tierrablanca had activity with the Eagles from America at the end of 2021, with the U-17 friendly tournament that led to the creation of the official tournament, which began this weekend.

Maya She is originally from Mexico City and from a very young age, while studying in the traditional school, entered the Televisa Art Education Center (CEA).

“Me I was a generation 2015-2017. When I entered I was eight years old, I come from the theater. I had classes in the morning and I studied at CEA from 4 to 8 at night “, he recounted in an interview for CEA itself.

The young goalkeeper has appeared in the ‘Rosa de Guadalupe‘and’ Como dice el saying ‘, two of the most popular programs on Televisa.

His path in soccer began in 2019 in Coapa, where learned from Renata Masciarelli, who today is the titular goalkeeper of the Eagles of America.

