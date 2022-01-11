Matt Damon was the main influence for Ben Affleck to leave the role of Batman after Justice League

Matt Damon would have been a key figure in the decision of Ben affleck to step aside from the role of Batman. Despite the fact that previously the actor of Gone girl He had also pointed to physical and emotional health reasons as factors that come into play in his decision to hang the hood, now Affleck himself recognized Damon’s influence.

In the context of promoting The Tender Bar, Damon interviewed Affleck for Entertainment Weekly and both obviously reflected on the career of the actor who also played Daredevil in the movies. And, after addressing how Affleck has evolved as an actor, the interpreter touched on the theme of Batman.

“I had a really low experience in Justice League, for many different reasons.”Affleck said. “Without blaming anyone, a lot happened. But really what it was is that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really bad things happened, horrible things. But that’s when I thought: I’m not going to do that anymore. “

“In fact, I spoke to you about it and you were a major influence in that decision,” added. “I want to do the things that bring me joy. Then we went and did Last Duel and I had fun every day with this movie. I was not the star, I was not nice. I was a villain. It wasn’t all that I thought it was supposed to be when I started out, and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just things that came up that I wasn’t chasing. “

Days ago Affleck had already said that the difficult production process of the film version of Justice league was key in his decision to change the course of his career and focus on projects that he is truly passionate about rather than the gambles he simply believed he had to make.

So while there will be no shortage of die-hard fans of Affleck’s Batman who take aim at Damon, keep in mind that the actor who played the Dark Knight in the Zack Snyder films reaffirmed that he will be retiring as Gotham’s vigilante in the Flash film and he is apparently happy with the current state of his career.

“The only thing I have is that now I live in fear every time I make another movie, I think: Do I still feel that, am I still good? I’m afraid that it will disappear, you know? Because it is elusive. But now i’m happy. I’m feeling it now And I think I have improved. I think people generally improve with age and experience ”, Affleck concluded.