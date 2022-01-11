Marvel prepares a special cameo in ‘Dr. Strange 2 ‘

The next movie of ‘Dr. Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’, it promises to be the production that changes the course of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (MCU). Now, it has been speculated that there will be a cameo Special that will cause a sensation in movie theaters.

According to alleged leaks,

Marvel

Studios prepares a cameo special for ‘Dr. Strange: In the multiverse of Madness’ and it is, nothing more and nothing less, than the iron man, Iron Man. However, it will not be Robert Downey Jr. who appears on the scene.

The philanthropist, millionaire and playboy, Tony Stark, would be played by Tom Cruise as a multiversal variant of the iron hero. Fact that is not at all unreasonable after what was seen in the last hit of Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Likewise, this theory gains strength when the fact that Tom Cruise was the first choice of Marvel Studios to play Tony Stark, a role which he rejected for various reasons and which ended in the signing of Downey Jr, a fact that Cruise himself described as a success on the part of Marvel.

Now, more than 10 years after the premiere of ‘Iron Man’, Tom Cruise could take the role he once rejected, even if it is only for a small cameo in the next movie of Dr. Strange.

Fantastic 4 would also make a cameo in the new Dr. Strange movie

The assumption cameo Tom Cruise as Tony Stark wouldn’t be the only surprise that Marvel prepare for ‘

Dr. Strange

: In the Multiverse of Madness’, because by delving into the concept of the multiverse, everything can be possible.

In this way, several fans have theorized that the new movie of Dr. Strange will be the stage where Marvel will introduce the Fantastic Four.

The above, supported by the fact that during the trailer of ‘Dr. Strange 2 ‘you can see for a few seconds, in the opening sequence, part of the logo of Marvel employed by FOX, the production company that made the latest Fantastic Four movies.

At the moment, both the cameo Tom Cruise as the new Iron Man and the introduction of the Fantastic 4 are mere speculation. Fans will have to wait to find out until May 6, 2022, when it premieres. ‘Dr. Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Teaser

