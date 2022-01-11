Marvel 2022: release three movies, three series and a special

After revitalizing the massive public turnout to movie theaters after the pandemic with the new installment of Spiderman and successfully compete in the series arena with five original productions, Marvel does not rest and prepares great premieres in 2022 to maintain and expand its ever-growing fan base.

In terms of projects in development, the Disney-owned studio has at least 24 productions, with seven titles due for release in 2022.

Regarding the next films, the first release of the year will be the sequel to Doctor Strange, titled “In the Multiverse of Madness” , scheduled for May 6 and with the direction of Sam Raimi, an old connoisseur of the subject, since he directed the Spiderman triloga starring Tobey Maguire in 2002, 2004 and 2007, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed.

Two months after Benedict Cumberbatch dons the Doctor Strange costume, Chris Hemsworth will do the same with the return of Thor and his fourth installment, “Love and Thunder” , which will also feature Oscar winners Natalie Portman, Christian Bale – who will play the villain – and New Zealander Taika Waititi, director and screenwriter of the film.

Meanwhile, Black Panther director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler will reprise his roles with the sequel to the 2018 film, “Wakanda Forever,” which will hit theaters on November 11.

However, a question about that title keeps fans in suspense, since its leading actor passed away last year and the president and creative director of Marvel, Kevin Feige, reported that he will not be looking for an interpreter to replace him, so it must be another character who embodies a new version of the hero of the film.

On a series level, in the winter I will “Ms. Marvel” by Disney Plus, which will have the first Muslim character in that film universe, played by the 19-year-old Canadian Iman Vellani, who will have the super power to manipulate its shape and size.

Director James Gunn will return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy in a special available in streaming with no release date but confirmed for 2022, as well as “She-Hulk” , a new series with Canadian Tatiana Maslany, to represent the cousin of the Incredible Hulk, played again by Mark Ruffalo.

Finally, the other novelty that will be released by Disney Plus in 2022, still undated, is “Moon Knight” , a series with Oscar Isaac playing Marc Spector, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that manifests in various personalities, such as Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.

The new series will be directed by Egyptian Mohamed Diab and will also have Ethan Hawke as a co-star.