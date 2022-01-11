Marcelo Flores scored a GOAL against Chelsea; entered exchange with Arsenal

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Mexican striker, Marcelo Flores continues to show his quality in English football with him Arsenal, club with which he played with the U21 category despite only being 18 years old and with whom he scored a great goal entering the exchange in the match against Chelsea at Papa Johns Trophy.

The Chelo came in of changed in the second time and with a few minutes on the pitch He gave a sample of his punch from outside the areaa putting the ball into the Blues goalkeeper’s left hairpin.

In the last two games of the U21 category, the Aztec striker has had minutes of play, and is that the Gunners they see potential for take it slowly to have activity in the near future with the first team.

flowers You already know what it is to debut with the Major Mexican Selection, Tata debuted it in the friendly of last December 8 in the city of Austin in Texas vs. Chile, where he participated in the last eight minutes.

It is expected that the attacker keep playing with Mexico, since it is also considered by Luis Perez for the category Sub20 del Tri that in this 2022 will play the Concacaf World Cup.

Marcelo Flores took 4 minutes to score

As mentioned, Marcelo Flores entered to the field of play at the minute 63 with the Arsenal U21 and it took only 4 minutes to convert, well the spherical entered at Chelsea nets to 67. The quality of this boy can take you far.