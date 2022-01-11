Malagón called Santander a ‘p … thief’ in Juárez vs Necaxa – David Medrano

DESERVED

“You always steal from us,” was the first thing Malagón, the goalkeeper of the Necaxa, to the whistling Luis Enrique Santander in the match against Bravos, at the moment of marking the maximum penalty. The referee recommended that he calm down and in response the Zamorano told him “you’re a fucking thief” and therefore the referee decided to expel him immediately, something that had not happened for a long time in Liga MX. The referees have the recommendation to tolerate some claims, as long as there are no insults involved, that is why in the first instance it only caught his attention. The goalkeeper was upset because the Nazarene sanctioned the maximum penalty and therefore resorted to insult, without measuring the consequences. This type of sanctions They cannot be appealed or claimed, since the arbitrator has a presumption of truthfulness.

WITHOUT DATE

Since the calendar of MX League For this tournament, the Mazatlán board of directors requested that their first home match, which is on this date 2 against America, be postponed to a later date. So far the Sinaloans have not communicated to the MX League the possible date of the match against the Eagles. It is expected that shortly and if possible this week the leadership of the Mazatlecos will confirm the date so that the duel can be scheduled. Faced with such a situation, neither Mazatlán nor America will have activity on this second day of the tournament.

NO REGISTRATION

Giovani Dos Santos, Mono Osuna, Alexis Peña, Puma Chávez, Stripper Salinas, Antonio Ríos and Gael Sandoval are some of the Mexican footballers who for now do not have a team for this tournament and who have until February 1, according to to what is established in the competition regulations, while in the case of foreigners cases such as Ismael Sosa, Clifford Aboagye, Bryan Olivera, Julio González, Osvaldo Martínez and Miguel Barbieri, among others, who already had time in our football.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: JUÁREZ IMPOSSES NECAXA AT THE START OF CLOSING 2022.