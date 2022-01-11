Mads Mikkelsen closes her Instagram after receiving hate

Fans of ‘Fantastic Animals’ did not like the idea of ​​the Danish actor replacing Johnny Depp in the third film of the saga.

few hours after Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer of the third and highly anticipated installment of ‘Fantastic Animals’, thousands of users unloaded their discontent with hateful comments directed at the Instagram account of Mads Mikkelsen, an actor who replaces the role that Johnny Depp, Gellert Grindelwald had been playing, and of whom he was fired for reasons we already know.

The fact that the production company has warned fans of the saga long before the premiere of the trailer about Depp stopping playing Grindelwald in the next movie it is not unpublished news. For several months Warner reached a millionaire agreement to forcibly terminate the contract with the actor and not participate in more ‘Fantastic Animals’ films. Of course, this event further damaged his reputation and his fans made a whole circus so that the dismissal of the production did not proceed. Which was unsuccessful.

However, Mads Mikkelsen, who is considered one of the most chameleonic talents in current cinema, managed to convince the producers with his great histrionics to play the villain of the saga. The 55-year-old Dane previously said that he highly respected Johnny Depp’s work, but that he would make the best version of the character. A statement that displeased fans of the American, and that exploded when the first images of Mikkelsen impersonating Grindelwald were published.

The madness of the fans has reached the point that the actor resorts to the need to close his official Instagram account, a social network where he received thousands of hate messages in publications of family photos.

Pictures: Clasos





