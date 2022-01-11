Look up, look down, look inside

Several notes at the national and local level have dealt with the recent film Don’t Look Up, in which Adam McKay directs a cast in which Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Merly Streep and Jonah Hill. With different approaches, most of the comments are favorable and have spiced up a discussion about the way in which governments, some sector dedicated to the development of technology and the mass information media are capable of distracting citizens or the people, according to the positioning that is adopted, of the important and in this case, of the transcendent.

It also accounts for the limited recognition that these make of the scientists who are not enrolled in the circles where decisions are made that affect everyone; of how group interests are more important to attend to than the imminent risk that places humanity in a situation of wide vulnerability. The use of legitimate violence, even with abuse in the exercise of power, tries to silence the truths that are uncomfortable or that can alter the balance of forces.

Entertainment, based on trivialization, is a clear reflection of what is consumed worldwide through television screens and that with great care are designed so that producers, television stations and sponsors make the lives of so-called stars available. of the show, be they singers, athletes or celebrities.

Among just some examples to highlight, is the singer Ariana Grande, who develops that same character in the film that is discussed and who is one of the members of the select club of famous men and women with more than one hundred million followers on Instagram. She ranks second with 206 million followers, only behind soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (241 million) and one notch before Dwyane Johnson, also known as “The Rock” (203 million).

Among celebrities, the case of Kim Kardashian West, not to mention the other members of the Kardashian family, is worthy of attention. Not only because she was recently recognized as a billionaire by Forbes Magazine (https://www.forbes.com.mx/kim-kardashian-west-es-oficialmente-multimillionaire/), by accumulating an estimated wealth of one billion dollars, As a result of its diversified activities and companies, but because of the potential that an adequate media management has to overcome an initial episode that, by exposing its privacy to the world, could well truncate any possibility of standing out as it does now.

Do not look above, it refers to a risk that comes from beyond the earth’s atmosphere and that has as its origin a natural phenomenon, in the sense that it is not caused by human beings. However, if you wanted to see yourself as a film of denunciation, it could be said that your interest lies in observing and analyzing what happens above the social scale, in the political elite and in the media consortia.

It also shows how human conglomerates act or are attracted to the flashes of six thousand or more pixels from high-definition screens that now flood the vast television market. And since people of all ages are attracted to the world of entertainment and news not necessarily realistic, they are distracted from those circumstances, events and decisions that affect them.

Looking up implies, in this sense, looking down, day by day, at the way in which the decisions of those above are related, with what happens at the floor level, in homes, offices, shops or the public road. It implies realizing that what happens above has viability because from below they are not only allowed, but are legitimized, either by action or omission.

Developing the ability to realize how dependent those at the top of the social, economic and political order are, on those at the bottom, requires looking inward. Reflect and analyze what is wanted for one / one and for all. What has to be done and how. It involves, in fact, exposing those idols with feet of clay.