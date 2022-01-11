launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Samsung’s worst kept secret, the Galaxy S21 FE arrives in Mexico. As already known, it is the “cheap Galaxy S21”, that is to say, a smartphone that maintains the best features of the Galaxy S21 series with a cheaper price, but cutting certain aspects.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is already on sale in the Samsung online store, with official prices of:

Galaxy S21 FE, 6/128 GB: 18,499 pesos

Galaxy S21 FE, 8/256 GB: 19,999 pesos

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

Galaxy S21 FE Screen 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FullHD + resolution, 2340 x 1080 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate Hole in screen Chipset Exynos 2100 RAM memory and storage 6/8 GB of RAM 128/256 GB of storage operating system One UI 4 based on Android 12 Rear cameras Triple: 12 megapixels f / 1.8 with optical stabilization (OIS) 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, OIS Frontal camera 32 megapixels Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W charge via USB Type-C Wireless charging Reverse wireless charging Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification Price 128 GB: 18,499 pesos 256 GB: 19,999 pesos

The main aspect that is diminished in the Galaxy S21 FE is the design, specifically the body that is now completely plastic. Of course, the Dynamic AMOLEX 2X technology on the 6.4-inch screen, with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.





The power of the Galaxy S21 FE is the responsibility of the Exynos 2100 chipset, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage, and One UI 4 based on Android 12 as a factory-run operating system. The cameras that are integrated are three: 12 megapixels main, 12 megapixels ultra wide angle and 8 megapixels telephoto with 3x optical zoom, while 32 megapixels are in charge of the cameras. selfies.

The battery is 4,500 mAh with a 25W load, but wireless charging is also integrated, despite its plastic body, with support for reverse wireless charging. Finally, the Galaxy S21 FE maintains the IP68 certification of resistance to water and dust from its bigger brothers.





The Galaxy S21 FE is available in colors black, white, olive green and purple, and by introduction in Mexico important offers are offered:

Galaxy S21 FE of 8/256 GB at the price of version 6/128 GB, 18,499 pesos

Galaxy S21 FE 256 GB (19,999 pesos) with voucher 1,500 pesos for purchases at the Samsung Store.

Galaxy S21 FE 256 GB (19,999 pesos) with Galaxy Buds Live as a gift

Galaxy S21 FE 6 or 8 GB plus two years of Samsung Care with 45% discounts

The first offer is the launch of the S21 FE throughout Mexico, available until January 31, while the other three are limited to this Tuesday, January 11, until midnight. In addition, in the purchase of the Galaxy S21 FE in any of these offers, Samsung gives away 1,000 pesos of credit for purchases in the Google Play Store.





Finally, it is worth mentioning that Samsung has ruled on the issue of the alleged breakdown of its Telcel relationship. Roughly, Samsung ensures that its relationship with Telcel remains intact, and in general with all its commercial partners in Mexico, so its smartphones will continue to be marketed with the operator, including the Galaxy S21 FE that will soon be in its catalog.

Of course, Samsung mentions that due to the situation with the shortage of chipsets, delays could occur in the distribution of its products with its commercial partners, such as Telcel, since priority will be given to its official online store.