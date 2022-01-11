launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet
Samsung’s worst kept secret, the Galaxy S21 FE arrives in Mexico. As already known, it is the “cheap Galaxy S21”, that is to say, a smartphone that maintains the best features of the Galaxy S21 series with a cheaper price, but cutting certain aspects.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is already on sale in the Samsung online store, with official prices of:
- Galaxy S21 FE, 6/128 GB: 18,499 pesos
- Galaxy S21 FE, 8/256 GB: 19,999 pesos
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics
|
Galaxy S21 FE
|
Screen
|
6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FullHD + resolution, 2340 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
Hole in screen
|
Chipset
|
Exynos 2100
|
RAM memory and storage
|
6/8 GB of RAM
128/256 GB of storage
|
operating system
|
One UI 4 based on Android 12
|
Rear cameras
|
Triple: 12 megapixels f / 1.8 with optical stabilization (OIS)
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle
8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto with 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, OIS
|
Frontal camera
|
32 megapixels
|
Battery
|
4,500 mAh with 25W charge via USB Type-C
Wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
Others
|
5G SA and NSA connectivity
On-screen fingerprint sensor
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
|
Price
|
128 GB: 18,499 pesos
256 GB: 19,999 pesos
The main aspect that is diminished in the Galaxy S21 FE is the design, specifically the body that is now completely plastic. Of course, the Dynamic AMOLEX 2X technology on the 6.4-inch screen, with FullHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The power of the Galaxy S21 FE is the responsibility of the Exynos 2100 chipset, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage, and One UI 4 based on Android 12 as a factory-run operating system. The cameras that are integrated are three: 12 megapixels main, 12 megapixels ultra wide angle and 8 megapixels telephoto with 3x optical zoom, while 32 megapixels are in charge of the cameras. selfies.
The battery is 4,500 mAh with a 25W load, but wireless charging is also integrated, despite its plastic body, with support for reverse wireless charging. Finally, the Galaxy S21 FE maintains the IP68 certification of resistance to water and dust from its bigger brothers.
The Galaxy S21 FE is available in colors black, white, olive green and purple, and by introduction in Mexico important offers are offered:
- Galaxy S21 FE of 8/256 GB at the price of version 6/128 GB, 18,499 pesos
- Galaxy S21 FE 256 GB (19,999 pesos) with voucher 1,500 pesos for purchases at the Samsung Store.
- Galaxy S21 FE 256 GB (19,999 pesos) with Galaxy Buds Live as a gift
- Galaxy S21 FE 6 or 8 GB plus two years of Samsung Care with 45% discounts
The first offer is the launch of the S21 FE throughout Mexico, available until January 31, while the other three are limited to this Tuesday, January 11, until midnight. In addition, in the purchase of the Galaxy S21 FE in any of these offers, Samsung gives away 1,000 pesos of credit for purchases in the Google Play Store.
Finally, it is worth mentioning that Samsung has ruled on the issue of the alleged breakdown of its Telcel relationship. Roughly, Samsung ensures that its relationship with Telcel remains intact, and in general with all its commercial partners in Mexico, so its smartphones will continue to be marketed with the operator, including the Galaxy S21 FE that will soon be in its catalog.
Of course, Samsung mentions that due to the situation with the shortage of chipsets, delays could occur in the distribution of its products with its commercial partners, such as Telcel, since priority will be given to its official online store.