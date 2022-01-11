launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet
Another Huawei computer arrives in Mexico. The company begins 2022 with launches for our country and now brings the MateBook X Pro 2022, your most powerful laptop yet.
The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is already on sale in Mexico, directly in the Huawei online store, with a official price of 49,999 pesos.
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 in Mexico, technical characteristics
|
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
|
Dimensions and weight
|
310 x 221 x 14.6 mm
|
Screen
|
14.2-inch LTPS
Resolution 3.1K, 3120 x 2080 pixels
90 Hz refresh rate
Aspect Ratio 3: 2
|
Processor
and graphics
|
11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7
Integrated Iris Xe graphics
|
Operating system
|
Windows 11
|
RAM
and storage
|
16 GB LPDDR4x
1 TB SSD
|
Ports
and connectivity
|
USB-C x2
USB-A x1
3.5 m audio jack
Bluetooth 5.1
|
Battery
|
60 Wh with 65W load
|
Others
|
Fingerprint sensor on power button
Six speaker array
|
Price
|
49,999 pesos
The main features of the MateBook Pro X 2022 are its ultrabook design, very thin and light, and its great power. With a thickness of just 14.6 mm and 1.33 kg of weight, it is an easy laptop to transport and take anywhere, but inside it hides the power of the 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor.
To accompany this design has a screen 14.2-inch LTPS touchscreen with 3.1K resolution of 3120 x 2080 pixels, refresh rate of 90 Hz and aspect ratio 3: 2, and to accompany the processor integrates 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of solid state storage.
This screen boasts a 91% frontal utilization, and in fact the frames are so small that Huawei once again resorts to hiding the webcam a button on the keyboard.
With Huawei Share it is easy to share files between the MateBook X Pro 2022 and compatible smartphones, but also to connect other devices without the need for cables. Speaking of connectivity, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port and a 3.5 mm audio jack are integrated. Finally, Huawei integrates a six-speaker system in its new laptop premium.
The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is already on sale in Mexico, complementing the recent launch of the MateBook 16, and by launch, your purchase includes a kit with a Huawei mouse, the Bluetooth Sound Joy speaker and the FreeBuds 4 headphones as a gift. .