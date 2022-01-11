Las Águilas made the first offer for Pablo Solari; Colo Colo rejected her

America launched a first offer for the Argentine, Pablo Solari, however, the proposal was not liked in Colo Colo, who manifested through their sports president, Jose Daniel Morón, which he described as “insufficient” the amount put on the table.

“We have received a proposal from America, which is insufficient, the club recently just make a significant investment to buy Pablo and we hope he is with us for a while longer and that way we are clear that its value will increase if he stays longer and we hope to have him ”, declared the Chief Executive Officer.

Now the ball is on the side Americanist, who will analyze their next move and it will be in the next few hours when one is launched second offer from Coapa.

It is important to mention that Colo Colo owns 80 percent of his letter, since the other 20 corresponds to Workshops, a club chaired by an old acquaintance of the mexican soccer, Andres Fassi, a factor that could facilitate negotiations remembering that during your passage as manager in Mexico negotiated in Coapa to players like Andrés Chitiva and Aquivaldo Mosquera, to name a few.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: THE RENEWAL OF ALEXIS VEGA WITH CHIVAS, ON THE GOOD WAY, ACCORDING TO PELÁEZ