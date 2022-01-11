Kylian Mbappé receives death threats in France

The French striker, Kylian Mbappé He received death threats, because in the mural he has with tribute in the town of Bondy, where he grew up, the message was the following: “Mbappé, you’re dead”, this caused outrage and concern among the player’s supporters.

The threat is in a mural that a sportswear brand made for him, when he turned 21, in that work, it appears

Mbappe

As a child sleeping with a ball, in another drawing appears the gala jewel dressed in the shirt of the France selection, accompanied by the phrase “Love your dreams and they will love you back.”

Mbappé faces CR7 his childhood hero.

Journalistic versions of that country point out that this message is due to the fact that Mbappé will leave the French capital in the coming months, since his arrival at the

Real Madrid

, a team that has been sighing for the services of the French player for months.

So far, the player and the Paris Saint Germain has not spoken about this situation, the mural still remains with the unfortunate message to Mbappé.

It may interest you: They limit the capacity of the Jalisco Stadium due to an increase in infections



Kylian Mbappé and his imminent arrival at Real Madrid

One of the great signings that the world of football awaits is that of French striker Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, a scenario that is increasingly close to happening, as the 22-year-old has not renewed with him. PSG, and everything seems to indicate that he will not do it, this would take him to the capital of Spain with Real Madrid.

Since last December 31, 2021. Mbappé is free to negotiate his pass to any team, however despite the fact that the agreement will be made directly with the player or his environment, PSG must be informed of the processThis is established in article 18 of the FIFA Player Transfers Regulations and Statute, in case of not complying with this, Real Madrid could be sanctioned.

It may interest you: America would have a new drop in the workforce

