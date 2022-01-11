Klay Thompson responds if Warriors have title options

Following Klay Thompson’s historic return to the NBA, the star answered whether the Golden State Warriors has a chance of winning the 2022 title. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, did you listen?

Golden state warriors scares. Without Klay thompson they fought from you to you the top of the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and for much of the season they have been first in the Western Conference. Now him ‘Splash Brother’ (Brother) came back and was clear and forceful about if they have a chance of winning the 2022 title beside Stephen Curry and company.

The doubts were about how I would return Thompson to the NBA then go 941 days without stepping on the league courts for tear the ligaments in the left knee and the right Achilles tendon. Klay came back and put things back where they were in the 2018-19 season.

In the Golden State Warriors victory over Cleveland Cavaliers by 96 to 82 points, Klay Thompson recorded 17 points in 19 minutes and reached an all-time high that only Stephen Curry surpasses. The ‘Splash Brothers’ (Brothers) are back!

Thompson’s return empowered Stephen Curry, who broke his worst streak in NBA history by scoring 28 points with four trebles included. The Warriors look like one of the favorites in the Western Conference to reach the Finals, but … Do they have a chance of winning the 2022 title? Klay responds …

LeBron, did you hear ?: Thompson responds if Warriors have NBA title options

“Oh yeah. Now that I can really feel the ball and feel myself, you know, shooting, cutting and defending, I can see in the future where I can be successful and how. I can help this team win a championship. I know what it takes, so do the guys on this list. I remember during Media Day it was: ‘Write down your goals for this season. ‘ And every player said: ‘Win a championship’ “, Klay Thompson stated.