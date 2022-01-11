Khloé Kardashian’s ex-partner reveals she cheated on her

Tristan Thompson, player for the Sacramento Kings, stated that he had a casual relationship while he was a sentimental partner of the socialite.

hloé Kardashian is in the middle of the scandal after it became known in the media that the one who was until recently his romantic partner, the basketball player Tristan Thompson, was summoned to the judge for a paternity lawsuit. The news comes at the same time that Jordyn Woods, a close friend of Kendall Jenner, said she had a close relationship with Thompson while dating Khloé, with whom she shares a common daughter, True, 3 years old.

He accepted to have been unfaithful

According to the information from the paternity lawsuit requested by the coach Maralee Nichols, it is detailed that she gave birth on December 2. Before the judge, the basketball player accepted to have been unfaithful to the star of the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and having been intimate with the instructor of fitness.

Khlóe Kardashian, who was present at the last Peoples Choice Awards 2021, where she received an award for “television star of the year”, has not commented on the matter. But sources close to the 37-year-old businesswoman say that she has certainly not been very happy with all the scandal that surrounds her.

