Khloé Kardashian poses in a bikini and is confident after Tristan Thompson’s infidelity – Metro Ecuador

Khloé kardashian showed that despite the scandal in which she is involved due to the new paternity of Tristan Thompson, she is willing to continue with her life and has not let the bad comments affect her. The famous A series of photos appeared in which she shows off her incredible figure in a bathing suit and proved that it is best to focus on her well-being.

Khloé Kardashian and her ‘revenge photos’

Since Lady Di appeared after her divorce looking spectacular in a sexy low-cut dress, the concept of ‘revenge dress’ became popular, with which some women are sure of themselves after a breakup.

This was exactly what Khloé Kardashian did, after a few days of it being known that Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter had confirmed to be the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby, a personal trainer who sued Tristan for child support.

After denying the baby’s paternity for many months, a DNA test confirmed that Tristan was the father.. The player accepted responsibility and offered an apology to Khloé.

Although she has not given any statements in this regard, she has continued to be active through social networks, where she is focused on her new projects. and in his family.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, was the one who recently shared photos of Khloé in a bikini. The famous appears posing in a neon design and showing off her curves. These images were made to celebrate the return of the neon swimwear line from Good American, Khloé’s clothing brand.

His fans immediately commented that the photos showed Tristan what he had missed. and they celebrated that Khloé is continuing with her life in the best way.

The end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 have been difficult for the businesswoman, as after months of rumors, it was confirmed that her daughter True had a new brother.

During the end of the year parties, Khloé was seen with her family and wore a white dress decorated with sparkling sequins in silver tones. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and straight.

He recently revealed that his family had grown too, as now he has a gray blue-eyed cat with his daughter True, who posed happily with her new pet in a series of photos shared by the famous.

For now, Khloé is working on her new reality show, which will star alongside her family and will be broadcast on the Hulu platform. This happens after the family decided to end their program ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, which lasted several years on the air and launched them to fame.