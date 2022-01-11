Kendall Jenner’s style will make you declare yourself a fan of patterned vests

There are garments that gain popularity in large part because of the celebrities who carry them. This is the case of knitted or woven vests that have become one of the you are of identity by Kendall Jenner. They are versatile, comfortable, according to the cold season and those worn by the model are characteristic for their fun prints and colors.

Kendall Jenner with vest walking in Los AngelesGtres

In his last look walking through the city of Los Angeles, he sported a striped vest brown, black and white and neck in the shape of a beak. Paired with straight blue jeans and a white basic tee, she wears theard the leading role of styling. Finish off with boots and bag, both in black, and some retro style glasses which is one of her fetish accessories.

Kendall Jenner in a colorful vestGtres

But this is not the first time that he opts for a vest of this style, since there have been several occasions, as in this look that one wears full color. He combines it with a masculine suit trousers, loafers and a white button-down shirt. Tuition.

Kendall Jenner print vests

If Kendall is one of your stylistic icons a fabric vest like theirs cannot be missing from your wardrobe this season. Therefore, and to facilitate the task, we are going to leave you several options that are ideal to finish off your winter looks.

Jacquard knit vest For sale at H&M (19.99 euros) This vest is a fun option to complete your looks and the houndstooth print is one of the favorite trends this season.

Mango Vest For sale in Zalando (39.99 euros). This option is a bit longer, with buttons and a V-neck. Although it may seem more sober, the pattern and the green color will be the master touch.

Plaid waistcoat For sale at H&M (8.99 euros, before 17.99 euros). The squares are also a classic print, but in pink they will add a different air to your outfits.

