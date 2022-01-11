Kendall Jenner’s new classic car

We know that the influencer has a passion for cars and especially for classics. The young woman made a publication recently and today in Tork we bring you all the details. Continue reading!

January 10, 2022 5:28 p.m.

Kendall jenner He has a very strong weakness for luxury cars and we have no doubt about that. The young American lately does not show complete photographs on her social networks, but brief clues that she leaves in her stories, to sow curiosity in her more than 212 million followers.

Where will it be Kylie Jenner’s sister? Kendall posted a snapshot in which you can see the part of a luxurious brown classic car, which has a dangling gold tire in the back.

Capture of the Instagram story of Kendall jenner where appears what would be your “new car”.

It could be about another version of the Chevrolet CorvetteWell, we know that the model owns a turquoise blue one. Kendall’s classic car became one of his greatest treasures. The influencer She has repeatedly confessed that no one but her can drive her precious vehicle. And by precious we do not only speak of a sentimental value.

Kendall Jenner’s luxury car It is an exclusive model, in addition, it is characterized by having a V8 engine that can reach up to 287 and could be valued at more than $ 130,000.

It will be Kim Kardashian’s sister Will you ever publish the complete photograph of your new classic vehicle? Would you dare to guess the model of the car? Go ahead and leave us your comments!