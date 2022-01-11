Kendall Jenner stalker caught, but he’s already on the streets

The model Kendall Jenner you have a problem that haunts your home. A subject named Arnold babcock tried to enter his house. And even though he was arrested, he is back on the streets.

TMZ reported that the 31-year-old man was caught earlier this week by area security. When he was arrested, he said he was looking for the businesswoman, although that was not the first time he tried to see her.

Already They go several times that Babcock looks for the 26-year-old in the housing area trying to find her. Despite being handed over to the police, he was released shortly after because no charges were brought against him.

Police sources assured that George Gascon, current Los Angeles district attorney, seldom files burglary charges, so the case of Kendall Jenner is no exception.

This decision by the prosecutor is somewhat frustrating for the police, as they consider that it also encourages criminals to perpetrate these crimes.

The Kardashian / Jenner family has already dealt with several of these cases in which men try to enter their houses or properties.

Kendal Jenner suffered another break-in in March 2021, when a subject entered his pool and jumped naked to swim.

What they report is that Arnold Babcock is under investigation for his other alleged incidents related to the businesswoman. It was not stated how many times and how this subject harassed the celebrity.

It was recently announced that the celebrity will donate the proceeds of his 818 tequila to build a library in Zapotitlán de Vadillo, a rural area in southern Jalisco. It will also have classrooms for a community school.

This effort will be carried out hand in hand with Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development (SACRED).