Kendall Jenner confirms it: sleeping shoes are the new chic comfort

Kendall jenner has shown how versatile UGG boots can be. Now the model has discovered an ideal alternative for her to receive the year with this pair of boots.

It’s very probable that Kendall Jenner’s quirky “Thermoball” slippers from The North Face can also become your favorites. The shoes “Sleeping Bag”, which have the look and feel of a cozy sleeping blanket, are becoming a must-have. Prada, Louis Vuitton and Isabel Marant invite you to walk in style in winter 2022 and present this type of footwear as a change from the classic and comfortable UGG boots.

This is what makes this pair of Kendall Jenner shoes especially comfortable

The special characteristic of these shoes, also called “Sleeping Bag” for their aesthetic shape, is that they are comfortably padded and wide, they are made of recycled rubber materials and synthetic feathers. This prevents heat loss and provides warmth. Both outside and at home. The model Kendall jenner brings inspiration from styling matching Insta-Pics.

Comfortable shoes. Photo: Courtesy

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

More “Puffy” shoes and “Sleeping Bag” boots to buy

Prada. Photo: Courtesy

Rag & Bone. Photo: Courtesy

H&M. Photo: Courtesy

Jimmy Choo. Photo: Courtesy

Roger Vivier. Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue Germany.