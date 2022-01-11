Keira Knightley, the complexity of motherhood

MEXICO CITY.

Camille Griffin, who has worked behind the scenes for 25 years, learned from director Taika Waititi that comedy can be used to talk about difficult things to tackle. So Griffin, mother of the young actor Roman Griffin Davis, whom we saw in Jojo rabbit, poured her apocalyptic concerns into a script and debuted as a director of Last night, A film to which the British Keira Knightley gave an immediate yes when playing a mother of three children who knows that everyone is going to die.

“Keira had the courage to embrace this crazy movie and say ‘yes’ to me. When an actress of your stature tells you that she loves the script and wants to make the movie, that gives you the confidence to continue. As a director, I was interested in talking about how society does not allow women to talk about how being a mother is difficult. Society always tells us that we can’t talk about it and I wanted to do it and Keira did too. She is a mother in real life, an exceptional, passionate mother and I think this story allowed her to talk about the complexity of being a mother today, how you can protect your children from suffering when you do not have the tools to save the child. world, “said Camille Griffin in an interview with Excelsior.

This shared reflection was born because the script of Last night tells how Nell (Keira Knightley) organizes a Christmas dinner with her husband and children to which she invites her best friends to enjoy the last night of their lives, as there is a global storm that is killing people with gas that emerge from it.

“The initial idea for the film was born when I talked to my children about the war. We had just just seen War horseby Steven Spielberg, and they wanted to know what would happen if we suddenly experienced a war. It was a difficult conversation we had and I tried to give them the freedom to talk and reflect on what they would do and what decisions they would make. Several ideas came up and in one of those I told them that I would make them a dinner, give them a pill and we would go to sleep. They immediately jumped up and told me that they would not take any pills and from there came a very playful reflection that gave me the opportunity to write the script for the film ”, shared the British director.

Last night complements its cast with Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp), Lucy Punch, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as the director’s three children: Roman Griffin Davis and twins Hardy and Gilby Griffin Davis. .

“They are wonderful children and they have a lot of courage to work. At first I didn’t think about them, but when the tape took shape, when Keira joined, everything settled down. We watched the twins perform and then Roman and we knew they had to be there.

“The important thing was that they were well, that they were safe, in addition to Davida McKenzie, the other girl who appears who is a friend of the family. She is the sister of Thomasin

McKenzie, who worked with my son Roman on Jojo rabbit. They were all very good, I cried a few times during filming because of the depth of the scenes, but they were very good, “said Griffin.

Last night, which opens this Thursday in Mexico, was produced by Matthew Vaughn, director of films such as Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and the saga of Kingsman.

The data

From the tape