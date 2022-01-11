Keanu Reeves: This Is The Incredible Rocker Look Any Man Wants To Have At 57 Years Old | PHOTOS

Keanu reeves He is one of the most influential actors in show business today, because regardless of how he always handles himself with a low profile, his followers continue to acclaim him globally.

This aspect was evidenced after the premiere of “Matrix Resurrections”, because in social networks the fury was renewed for the 57-year-old actor who seems to be an eEternal Hollywood star.

Because the Keanu During the last months he has had them busy promoting his new film and there are no new images of the actor, his fans on Instagram have taken time to upload a series of images in which he can be seen wearing his costume. Biker with youthful rocker looks, for this reason we present the best ones below.

Keanu Reeves, the rocker any man should be

Before moving on, you should know that there is nothing more rock and punk in the world than being a person who helps others without expecting something in return.

An example of this is Keanu reeves donated the 70 percent of his millionaire salary that he won thanks to the fourth installment of the saga of Matrix. The actor gave such a percentage of his earnings to different associations that fight against leukemia and other types of cancer.

Remember that in 1991 his younger sister, Kim reeves She was diagnosed with leukemia and throughout her fight against the disease she kept an eye on Kim, who is healthy today.

Already returning to the side of the engines on two wheels, Keanu has an irresistible passion for motorcycles. The actor who plays Neo in the Wachowski saga, loves motorcycles so much that he even has his own brand, called Arch Motorcycle, based in Hawtorne, California.

The actor maintains a life on two wheels and far from the glamor of the finery of Hollywood And despite having a past full of tragedies, this man who is almost 60 years old and looks younger and more vital than ever.

KEEP READING

Keanu Reeves: This is the fortune of the famous Hollywood actor

Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary from “The Matrix” for cancer research