Keanu Reeves surprised again with another of his tender and generous gestures

It’s no secret that Keanu reeves He is one of the most beloved and generous actors in the industry. Since his first steps in the 90 ‘, Reeves has starred in many action films, drama and even independent films. Along the way, he got the opportunity to play Neo, the protagonist of the Matrix saga.

After almost two decades, the interpreter had the opportunity to once again put himself in Neo’s shoes to The Matrix Resurrections. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski, reunited the actor with Carrie-Anne Moss, and a new cast of actors to tell a new story within the complex world of the Matrix.

The Matrix Resurrections

Although the film garnered some mixed reviews and hasn’t had the best box office performance, Keanu Reeves still managed to make it happen. your closest circle had the best Matrix experience.

Ahead of the film’s world premiere on December 18 in San Francisco, Reeves made a generous gift to his family and friends that allowed them to travel to the world premiere of the film with full payment and even receive gifts from the actor. The trip included all his closest team, including agents, managers, publicists and collaborators, according to the site. The Hollywood Reporter.

“He flew a group of us all the way here. He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight there will be many people who helped him, from his martial arts trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers, hairdressers and makeup artists and his stunt team. makes sure your friends and family are here. It’s epic, “he said. Chad stahelski, who directed Reeves in the John Wick movies and was part of that select group of people who received the gift from Reeves.

Related news

To top it all, he had all of his guests travel by private jet and have accommodations and a private brunch. Although it has not transpired what types of presents he included for his guests, one could assume that they are not trinkets. Reeves is widely known for his generosity and extravagant gifts.

After filming matrix Reloaded, the actor gifted Harley-Davidsons to the stunt team. In the case of John wick 4, the actor gifted all of his custom Rolex Submariner stuntmen.

This is not the first time we have witnessed the Keanu Reeves generosity and humility. When the actor got his salary for the first Matrix movie, allocated 70% of it for a good cause. There is no doubt that in addition to talent, Reeves has a big heart.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!