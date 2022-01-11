Keanu Reeves surprised again with another of his tender and generous gestures

It’s no secret that Keanu reeves He is one of the most beloved and generous actors in the industry. Since his first steps in the 90 ‘, Reeves has starred in many action films, drama and even independent films. Along the way, he got the opportunity to play Neo, the protagonist of the Matrix saga.

After almost two decades, the interpreter had the opportunity to once again put himself in Neo’s shoes to The Matrix Resurrections. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski, reunited the actor with Carrie-Anne Moss, and a new cast of actors to tell a new story within the complex world of the Matrix.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker