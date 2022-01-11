Keanu Reeves invited his friends all expenses paid to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections | People | Entertainment

Keanu Reeves is known to be one of the most generous and humble stars in Hollywood.

The actor Keanu reeves He is one of those who likes to share his fortune, which is why he has invited his friends and team with whom he worked on his last film on an all expenses paid trip to attend the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

“It’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together,” according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the 57-year-old Canadian actor showed his generous nature once again when he calmly invited friends, team members and co-workers to a meeting. trip all expenses paid to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco last month.

Although the Lebanese-born actor who lives simply in New York, and who rarely speaks of his disinterested gestures, did not elaborate on the subject; However, Chad Stahelski, who met Keanu when he served as his stunt double in the Matrix trilogy and later directed the actor in 2014’s John Wick, recounted details of Reeves’ generous act. “He brought a group of us here,” Chad told The Hollywood Reporter on the green carpet shortly before the film’s premiere at the historic Castro Theater in San Francisco.

Reeves usually shares his money with charities and regularly gives out awesome gifts. He gifted Harley-Davidson motorcycles to members of The Matrix Reloaded stunt team and most recently gifted Rolex Submariner watches to his stunt team in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

Generosity

It is not the first time that a famous actor has shown his generosity to his friends. Another notorious case known a couple of years ago was that of actor George Clooney, who He chose 14 of his best friends and awarded them $ 1 million each. (I)