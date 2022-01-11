Katy Perry “queen of the camp” does not appear in the generic ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry has finished 2021 and started 2022 offering the first concerts of Play, her residence in Las Vegas. A show that is being considered as kitsch as the house commands, for its color and that giant toilet with shit included from which the singer emerges in ‘California Gurls’ (video below). Vogue has called her “queen of the camp” and she has shared such a proud and grateful headline on Instagram.

The set is full of hits from its first section “Henry the Horror” (‘ET’, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, Dark Horse ‘) to the last “Perry Playland” (‘ Teenage Dream ‘,’ Smile ‘) going through “Flushed” (‘California Gurls’, the midley between ‘Hot N Cold’ and Last Friday Night ‘), “Eat Me” (‘ Bon Appétit ‘,’ Daisies ‘,’ I Kissed a Girl ‘) and Trashun (‘ Never Really Over, ‘Swish Swish’). The encore is a cover of George Benson and ‘Firework’. He almost seems to want to tell us that he could put out a “greatest hits” with 20 tracks, and leave things out.

In fact, there is no room in the concert for Katy Perry’s latest great viral on TikTok, ‘Harleys in Hawaii’, which continues with a certain string, but there is room for a medley between ‘Walking On Air’ and her new single with Alesso, ‘When I’m Gone’, which today premieres a video clip. Such a medley makes sense as both are 90s-inspired EDM productions.

However, ‘When I’m Gone’ is a generic song and as impersonal as Alesso. In the video, Katy Perry tries to add some charisma, but without as much success or substance as on other occasions. Called to highlight these silly days simply for lack of competition, the song seemed to have a chance on the charts… until The Weeknd dropped their album by surprise last Friday.

‘When I’m Gone’ has only been in the top 72 in the UK and has fallen seven places away from reaching the Billboard Hot 100. It does not seem that this video has great opportunities to change the trend much.



