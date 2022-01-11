Katy Perry is brunette again, but with a trick | Fashion and Beauty

Even if Katy Perry I have been a blonde for years, the truth is that we met the Californian with a beautiful black hair that went with the pin up style that she wore in her first record works. And we all remember that Perry of the era Teenage dream with her black hair blowing in the wind.

This Monday, February 8, the interpreter of Never really over He has surprised his millions of followers by returning to the look with which he rose to fame. The artist has returned to being a brunette, as she has shown on her Instagram account where it adds more than 112 million followers.

The singer has appeared with an impressive black hair that reaches her waist that looks great. He has done it to appear on the jury in the program American Idol, where he has been working since the last three seasons.

Best of all, her fans couldn’t help but comment in the post how fantastic she is with this black hair. “Back to black again, fine ”,“ Black hair, I love it ”or“ Brunette, OMG! ”, are just some of the responses the artist has received.

His brunette has a trick

As you can imagine, and taking into account that the singer wore a short look until a few days ago, this hair is the product of a wig. The singer has returned to this hair color thanks to a wonderful wig that she has worn for the show. And it looks great on you!

The singer has shown in her Instagram stories how she wears her hair today: to what garçon and totally blond. The artist has become a huge fan of wigs, sporting some of her favorites at the events she participates in.





Katy Perry shows her real hair on Instagram / Instagram

Even soIt seems that there are many and many who would like to return to Katy with brown hair more often (even if it’s not your real hair).